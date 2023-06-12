Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

APVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,342. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.