Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,342. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

