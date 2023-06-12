Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.45. 24,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

