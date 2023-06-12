Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,074. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
