Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,074. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

