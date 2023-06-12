Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) COO Sells $437,500.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $868.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,160,020,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

