Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

