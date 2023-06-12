Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

