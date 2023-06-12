Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 173,980 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $100,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.78 on Monday, hitting $368.18. 1,938,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,823. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

