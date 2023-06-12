Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $62,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

A stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

