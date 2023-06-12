Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $56.35 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.27. 250,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $240.72.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

