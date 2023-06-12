Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472,138 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $75,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.69. 6,519,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

