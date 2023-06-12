Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,259. The company has a market cap of $462.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

