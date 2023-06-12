Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AINC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

