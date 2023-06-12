Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Up 1.1 %

Ashford stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

