AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

