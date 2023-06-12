Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Position Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,431 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $39,623,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,315 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $12,548,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ATHM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,938. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

