Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$12.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.02 and a 1 year high of C$14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

