Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.