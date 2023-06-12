Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Up 2.4 %

Avinger stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,608. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. Analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

