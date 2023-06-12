Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 142,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

