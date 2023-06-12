Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

ASM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,809. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

