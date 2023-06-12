Axie Infinity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.37 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $572.80 million and $36.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00018919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,837.16 or 1.00098027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.82665992 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $35,336,172.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

