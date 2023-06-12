Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

