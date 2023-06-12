Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 51,114 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

