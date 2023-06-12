B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTG. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in B2Gold by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,299 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

