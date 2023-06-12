Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,694 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 222,393 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

