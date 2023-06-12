Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 2,227.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,178 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

FTRI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.68. 79,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

