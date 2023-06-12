Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 424,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.