Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,640,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 721,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

