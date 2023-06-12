Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

KDP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,870. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,241 shares of company stock worth $545,780 and sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.