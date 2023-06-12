Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 146,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,668. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

