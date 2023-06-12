Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.25 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

