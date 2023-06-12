Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 103,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

