Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

