Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,848 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

D stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,848. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

