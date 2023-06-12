Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,210 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.70. 19,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,344. The firm has a market cap of $998.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

