Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,535 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 346,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,800. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

