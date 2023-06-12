Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

