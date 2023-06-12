Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $23.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 433,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.