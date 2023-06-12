Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51% Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42%

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.8% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $136.38 million 6.60 $45.21 million $5.33 16.26 Hanmi Financial $278.56 million 1.78 $101.39 million $3.36 4.84

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank First and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.69%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

