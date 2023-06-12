Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

