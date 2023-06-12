Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $39.23. 877,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

