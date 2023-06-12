Barclays Increases Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($30.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.32) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,750 ($46.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.40) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,125.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $8.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

