Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Barings BDC by 257.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 267,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.89. 625,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,918. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $320,250. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

