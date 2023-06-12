Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 545

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 520 ($6.46) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.47) to GBX 552 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.97) to GBX 430 ($5.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.65) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.13 ($6.44).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 466.50 ($5.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 897.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 515 ($6.40).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

