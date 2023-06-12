Berenberg Bank Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 208

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.07) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.72).

MNG stock opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -305.61, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other M&G news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 10,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,993.04). Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

