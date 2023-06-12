Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 706,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

