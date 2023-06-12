Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 663,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.09 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

