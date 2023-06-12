BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,344 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of BigCommerce worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $152,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 486,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $706.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

