BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $474,023.25 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $474,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. 734,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BILL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $210,964,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

