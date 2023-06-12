Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,271 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH remained flat at $78.43 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 331,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

